B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,066 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.2% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 26,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 30,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.80. 11,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,713. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

