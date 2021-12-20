B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $60.37 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.49. 29,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $333.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.19 and a 200 day moving average of $356.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

