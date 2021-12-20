B. Riley Weighs in on Silvergate Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss forecasts that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

NYSE:SI opened at $142.12 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,369,000 after purchasing an additional 220,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

