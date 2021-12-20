B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 64 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $229.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.