B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133,873 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

GE stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

