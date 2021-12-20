B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

ILMN stock opened at $384.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.52. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.