B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.87 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after acquiring an additional 184,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $204.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $139.09 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.