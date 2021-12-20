B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.