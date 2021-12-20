Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 99.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,550,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,719,000 after purchasing an additional 156,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,540,000 after purchasing an additional 511,619 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 37,533 shares during the period.

Shares of IWX opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

