Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

NYSE ABT opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

