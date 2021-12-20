Ballast Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $193.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $196.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

