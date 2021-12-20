Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $269.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

