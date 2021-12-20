Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Synopsys worth $205,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $348.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.31 and a 200 day moving average of $309.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock worth $66,659,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.