Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.49% of Advance Auto Parts worth $192,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $253,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $232.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

