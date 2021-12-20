Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of AMETEK worth $182,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after purchasing an additional 453,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.