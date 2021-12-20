Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,548,646 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Equinor ASA worth $179,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

