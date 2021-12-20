Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $174,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $449.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

