Bank of America Lowers Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Underperform

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE SQM opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.