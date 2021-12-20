Bank OZK Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank OZK lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $146.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

