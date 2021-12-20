Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,750 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 88,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 153.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

