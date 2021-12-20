Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 300 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 6,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

NYSE:TDG opened at $583.88 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

