Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,700 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $46,911,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 658,521 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.17 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

