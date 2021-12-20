Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.47 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

DVN stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

