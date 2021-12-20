Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.