Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Li Auto by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $29.94 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

