Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 4,700 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

