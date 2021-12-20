Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,030,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,665,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $515.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.83. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $366.97 and a 12 month high of $551.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

