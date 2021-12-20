Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,958 shares of company stock worth $25,758,640. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Shares of TWLO opened at $273.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.05. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.