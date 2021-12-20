Bao Finance Market Cap Tops $12.32 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $230,537.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.83 or 0.08265214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,618.54 or 1.00164416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.