Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.