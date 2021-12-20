Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $120.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.