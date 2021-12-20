Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

NASDAQ COST opened at $543.08 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

