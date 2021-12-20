Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $55.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.