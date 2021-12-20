Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 38.18 on Monday. Lucid Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of 9.96 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of 39.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

