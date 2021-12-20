Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 112 ($1.48) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

CNA stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 66.90 ($0.88). The company had a trading volume of 9,997,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146,746. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 40.51 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 69.82 ($0.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.74.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

