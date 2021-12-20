Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Purchases $99,375.00 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

