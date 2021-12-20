Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.