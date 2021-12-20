BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $51.71 million and $2.21 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006872 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

