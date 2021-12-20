BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,844 shares of company stock worth $38,036,996. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,067. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $933.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

