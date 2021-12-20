BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,038 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

