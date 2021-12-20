BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for about 0.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $8.41 on Monday, hitting $188.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.33%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.