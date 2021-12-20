BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $838,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,779,000 after purchasing an additional 136,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

