BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,280. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.