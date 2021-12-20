BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 745,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

