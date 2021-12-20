BeatzCoin Price Down 23.2% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $957,858.01 and approximately $250.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BTZC is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

