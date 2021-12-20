BigSur Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

