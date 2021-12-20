BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,496,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $384.91 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average is $371.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

