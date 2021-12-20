Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms have commented on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 281,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,833. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

