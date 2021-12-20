BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock worth $162,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $17.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $896.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $921.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $899.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.