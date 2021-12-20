Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.24 ($0.06), with a volume of 535512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.85.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

